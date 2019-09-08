2 Kentucky high school students charged with terrorism

HARLAN, Ky. (WATE) – Two Harlan County High School students have been charged with Terrorism Threatening 2nd Degree by Kentucky State Police.

The two students made non-specific threats toward the high school, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police.

Investigators are still following up on leads. The charges came as a result of an anonymous tip by another student.

An off-duty trooper received the tip late Saturday afternoon and troopers followed up immediately, the news release said. Within hours troopers charged two juveniles with making the threats.

The investigation was described as ongoing.