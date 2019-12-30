1  of  2
Breaking News
Two charged with murder in fatal double homicide at Rocky Top Apartments Two killed, 11-year-old in critical condition after Knoxville I-40 crash on Saturday

Two killed, 11-year-old in critical condition after Knoxville I-40 crash on Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department confirmed Monday two people were killed and another is in critical condition after a crash on I-40 W on Saturday.

42-year-old Lashanda Reeves and a 15-year-old male passenger were killed when their car broke down in the second lane of I-40 W at West Hills Road and was struck by a westbound semi-truck. An 11-year-old male passenger remains in critical condition.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Knoxville police responded to a crash with injury involving a car and a semi-truck on I-40 West at West Hills Road just before midnight Saturday. The roadway was temporarily shut down with traffic diverted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The scene was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter