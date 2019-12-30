Two killed, 11-year-old in critical condition after Knoxville I-40 crash on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department confirmed Monday two people were killed and another is in critical condition after a crash on I-40 W on Saturday.

42-year-old Lashanda Reeves and a 15-year-old male passenger were killed when their car broke down in the second lane of I-40 W at West Hills Road and was struck by a westbound semi-truck. An 11-year-old male passenger remains in critical condition.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Knoxville police responded to a crash with injury involving a car and a semi-truck on I-40 West at West Hills Road just before midnight Saturday. The roadway was temporarily shut down with traffic diverted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The scene was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.