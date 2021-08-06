Two killed in Anderson County ATV crash identified by authorities

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the two people who were killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash Thursday on New River Highway.

A preliminary incident report from THP states on Aug. 5, while traveling south on Highway 116 in Anderson County, the ATV side-by-side went off the roadway to the right and struck a tree before coming to an uncontrolled rest. Both the driver and passenger were killed as a result of the crash.

The driver was identified as 60-year-old Gregory Knight of Caryville and the passenger was identified as 54-year-old Sharon Douglas of Jacksboro.

The report also indicated both had been wearing seatbelts.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Glamping for a Cause

UT OB/Gyn says pregnant women can be vaccinated as more studies and data show

Court upholds 48-hour abortion wait

Students, parents, teachers ready for school despite COVID-19 concerns

ATV accident in Anderson County kills 2

Mayors react to Dr. Buchanan's resignation from Knox County Health Department