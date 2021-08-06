Two killed in Anderson County ATV crash identified by authorities

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the two people who were killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash Thursday on New River Highway.

A preliminary incident report from THP states on Aug. 5, while traveling south on Highway 116 in Anderson County, the ATV side-by-side went off the roadway to the right and struck a tree before coming to an uncontrolled rest. Both the driver and passenger were killed as a result of the crash.

The driver was identified as 60-year-old Gregory Knight of Caryville and the passenger was identified as 54-year-old Sharon Douglas of Jacksboro.

The report also indicated both had been wearing seatbelts.