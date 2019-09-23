Two killed in three-car crash in the Smokies

A multi-vehicle crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park has claimed the lives of two people.

53-year-old Rodney Schwartz, of Sevierville and 64-year-old James Henning of St. Ann, Missouri, were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon when a southbound Henning collided with a northbound Schwartz on New Found Gap Road in the park.

Park rangers were notified of a three-vehicle crash on Newfound Gap Road south of Carlos Campbell Overlook just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Schwartz and Henning were the only occupants in their respective vehicles. A third vehicle traveling north on Newfound Gap Road rear-ended Schwartz’s car. All five of the occupants were transported to Leconte Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Newfound Gap Road closed briefly Saturday before reopening at approximately 8:12 p.m.