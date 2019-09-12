Two Knoxville intersections make national list of dangerous crossroads

Two Knoxville intersections have made a national list of the crossroads where drivers most frequently run red lights.

The ranking, coming out of a recent study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Three intersections in Florida, two in Texas and two in Tennessee are among the 10 tracked by red-light cameras where the highest number of vehicles blow through the light.

Ranking seventh is the intersection of eastbound Western Avenue (SR 62) at the I-640/I-75 southbound off-ramp. The intersection of westbound Chapman Highway (U.S. 441) at Stone Road, about two and a half miles south of the Tennessee River, ranked ninth on the list.

The intersection with the most incidents tracked by red-light cameras is in New Orleans.