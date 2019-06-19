Two Knoxville police cruisers struck by drunk driver on I-75 during traffic stop

Two Knoxville cruisers were damaged and another driver sustained minor injuries after a car crashed into the police vehicles during a traffic stop.
Knoxville police responded to a crash on I-75 S at Callahan Drive just past 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers had stopped a wrong-way driver when a driver struck a KPD cruiser, pushing the car into a second KPD cruiser.
The wrong-way driver, 27-year-old Austin Reeves, has been charged with driving under the influence. 44-Year-old Anthony Dailey, the driver that struck the KPD cruisers, has been charged with his fourth DUI offense and driving on a suspended license.
The police cruisers were unoccupied at the time of the crash. The driver that struck the cruisers sustained minor injuries.