Two Knoxvillians selected for upcoming season of ‘The Bachelor’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – ABC has released the list of latest contestants looking for love on the upcoming season of ‘The Bachelor’.

Host Chris Harrison revealed the group of women searching for love on social media on Monday and two of the contestants who made the cut are from Knoxville.

Hannah Ann is a 23-year-old model from Knoxville. Her biography on ABC.com says she lives at home with her parents who are landlords and has a passion for painting.

24-year-old Sarah is a medical radiographer who loathes slugs and loves listening to electronic music, according to her ABC.com biography.

Peter Weber’s journey for love continues, with a three-hour launch of “The Bachelor” on Monday, January 6.