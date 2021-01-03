Two men base jump from Nashville hotel on New Year’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating after two men evidently base jumped and parachuted from a Nashville rooftop hotel bar on New Year’s Day.

When Amanda Bagley went out for drinks on the first day of 2021, she wasn’t expecting to see two men leap from the ledge of a high-rise hotel.

“We were really enjoying ourselves and then in walk these guys and obviously since Christmas I’ve just been sort of hyper-vigilant of my surroundings,” Bagley said.

Less than a week after the downtown bombing, Bagely thought she was about to witness something else deadly.

“So I notice him and I’m like, ‘okay he’s got a helmet on.’ ‘He’s got a Go Pro on that helmet’ and I’m like, ‘okay that’s strange.’ Then I was like, ‘okay he’s wearing a harness and he’s carrying something that looks like a bag.’ I’m like, ‘okay they’re about to jump,'” Bagely said. “And all I could think of was like, ‘wow I hope they know what they’re doing.'”

Bagely says the two men entered the rooftop bar of Nashville’s new Grand Hyatt Hotel on Broadway, walked straight to the ledge, and jumped off as people around the bar watched.

“He climbed up a planter that was there, so it was clear that they had kind of scoped the area out obviously,” Bagely said. “One of them landed on the street below, so that’s Broadway right there, and then I believe the other one kind of sailed towards union station.”

A Metro Police report says the base jumping caused “mass panic” as bar patrons watched the men fall towards the ground. They reportedly got in a car and drove away once they landed.

A Hyatt spokesperson sent News 2 the following statement which says in part:

“The hotel immediately engaged local authorities, and the guests were subsequently evicted and banned from the hotel. We vehemently condemn this kind of reckless behavior, and further questions regarding this situation may be directed to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.”

“Ultimately, it was just like a scene out of a movie, which I kind of feel like I’ve been living in a movie for the past week here in downtown Nashville,” Bagely said.

The men have not been identified and it’s unclear if they’ll be charged with anything. If you know anything about what happened, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.