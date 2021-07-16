Two miners recovering after deadly Knox County mine collapse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nyrstar said two miners injured in a deadly Knox County mine collapse are recovering following the tragic incident. One miner was killed in the collapse at the Nyrstar Immel Mine on Tuesday, July 13.

Two injured workers were brought to the surface by mine rescue personnel. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. A Nyrstar release said Friday that one employee sustained a minor injury and was released immediately after treatment.

The second employee had to undergo surgery and is currently recovering from a noncritical condition. The company said the ongoing review of the collapse is pending and they won’t release any further information at this time.

Nyrstar operates a processing plant and three underground zinc mines in East Tennessee: Young, Coy and Immel. The three mines are located in and around Knox and Jefferson Counties.

The collapse Tuesday marks the second death at the Immel Mine this year. Cody Maggard, a 26-year-old underground chute puller, was fatally injured at the Immel Mine on February 22.

The Nyrstar Immel Mine was issued three citations for violating federal regulations in the week leading up to the July 13 collapse.

A total of 29 citations have been issued for the Immel Mine in 2021. Just down the road from Immel Mine is the Coy Mine in Jefferson City, where 10 citations have been issued in 2021.

Brandon Roski, 35, was killed May 18 at the Young Mine in Jefferson County.

Nyrstar issued a statement of sympathy to the miner’s family and friends on Tuesday. The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is conducting an investigation into the incident.