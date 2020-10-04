Two Nashville bars cited for being over capacity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Nashville bars were issued citations on Saturday night.

Complaints were called in about Dogwood and Rebar, both located in Midtown. According to Metro Health, a response team of MPHD, Metro Nashville Police, and Beer Board representatives canvassed the bars.

Dogwood was found out of compliance for being over capacity with patrons standing, drinking, and some unmasked.

Rebar was also found out of compliance as they were over capacity on the patio.

The establishments were issued citations. Dogwood and Rebar both elected to close for the evening.