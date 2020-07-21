Two new University of Tennessee murals to be unveiled Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee leaders and elected officials will be gathering Tuesday to celebrate the addition of two new UT murals in East Tennessee.

The ‘Everywhere You Look’ project was launched back in 2018. It’s intended to increase recognition and awareness of the statewide connected nature of the UT System and its value to the state.

UT President Randy Boyd will be stopping at both newest murals. The first, located in Bristol, on the I-81 barn. It’s estimated to be visible to over 13 million travelers a year.

The second mural will be unveiled in Mohawk on the State Route 348 barn. The 14-foot-high mural will be seen by an estimated 219,000 travelers a year.

The first mural in the campaign can be found right here in Knoxville on a water tower on top of Knox Rail Salvage.

The water tower is visible from I-40 and Hall of Fame Boulevard, standing approximately 15 feet wide by 30 feet high.