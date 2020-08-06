Two Oak Ridge homicide suspects in custody after woman’s body discovered

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two suspects are in custody in connection to a homicide in Oak Ridge that was reported Wednesday evening.

Oak Ridge Police responded to a home in the 300 block of East Fair View Road on Wednesday at about 7:39 p.m. A search of the home located the body of a 36-year-old female who died from an apparent homicide.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

At 4:26 a.m. Thursday, a search warrant was served at the residence, with assistance of ORPD SWAT Team and members of the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force.

Both suspects remain in custody. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.