Two people hospitalized following crash in Powell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two drivers were transported to the hospital in what appeared to be serious condition after a multivehicle crash in Powell on Thursday afternoon. Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue and American Medical Response were at the scene of a reported two-vehicle, head-on crash around 4:45 p.m. at West Beaver Creek Drive near Brickyard Road.

Witnesses reported to Rural Metro that one vehicle crossed the center line and struck the other car head on. One driver was able to extricate themselves from the crash while the other driver had to be cut from the car.







Emergency personnel responds to a two-vehicle crash Thursday, July 15, in Powell. Source: Rural Metro Fire

Rural Metro Fire Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell warned drivers to use caution while driving.