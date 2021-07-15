Two people hospitalized following crash in Powell

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
knox county rural metro respond to crash on w beaver creek dr

Photo: Knox County – Rural Metro

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two drivers were transported to the hospital in what appeared to be serious condition after a multivehicle crash in Powell on Thursday afternoon. Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue and American Medical Response were at the scene of a reported two-vehicle, head-on crash around 4:45 p.m. at West Beaver Creek Drive near Brickyard Road.

Witnesses reported to Rural Metro that one vehicle crossed the center line and struck the other car head on. One driver was able to extricate themselves from the crash while the other driver had to be cut from the car.

Emergency personnel responds to a two-vehicle crash Thursday, July 15, in Powell. Source: Rural Metro Fire

Rural Metro Fire Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell warned drivers to use caution while driving.

Please slow down and focus on driving and arriving at your destination. Your safety and the safety of other drivers on the road may depend on it!

Rural Metro Fire Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Mine issued three citations in week before fatal Knox County collapse

Ten arrested in Oak Ridge on drug charges

Cumberland County holds sex offender compliance check

Knox County DA: Gang member convicted of selling drugs

Car catches fire in Fountain City parking lot

Knox County Schools superintendent discusses hiring of new security chief, MOA