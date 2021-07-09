Two people hospitalized, road closed for hours following crash in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two drivers were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash along Edgemoor Road that officials said would remain closed for several hours late Friday night.

According to a city spokesperson, on Friday, July 9 around 8:45 p.m., Oak Ridge police officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on the Edgemoor Road Bridge on State Route 170 crossing the Clinch River near the Bull Run Steam Plant. Two of the three drivers involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The roadway would be closed for several hours for investigative and cleanup purposes. The investigation is ongoing.