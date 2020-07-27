Two people rendered unresponsive from fumes at work site in Lyons Bend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were rendered unresponsive, one of which was sent to the hospital, after fumes overwhelmed them on Monday at a property in the Lyons Bend neighborhood.

Rural Metro responded before 11 a.m. to the 5300 block of Hickory Hollow Road to a hazmat situation. By the time they arrived workers were evacuating the area they were working at.

A foundation company was applying a substance to a foundation in a small space and two workers fell unconscious as a result. One worker was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

There is no hazard to the public in the area, according to Rural Metro.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

