Two suspected of selling heroin arrested in LaFollette drug bust

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a narcotic search in LaFollette on Tuesday.

The warrant was a culmination of a months-long investigation that included several undercover buys of Schedule 1 controlled substances, believed to be heroin, from a residence along Ellison Road.

30-year-old Jasper Loy and 32-year-old Jessie Lambert are expected to faces charges related to manufacturing, selling or delivery of a Schedule 1 controlled substance. Investigators also found drug paraphernalia at the home during the search.

The substances will be sent to state labs to confirm their identity.

The sheriff’s office encourages concerned citizens to report any suspicious activity that could be related to drug offenses to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office drug tip line at 423-566-DRUG.