Two suspects stole bags full of laptops from Knoxville Best Buy

Knoxville Police release security images of two people suspected of stealing from Best Buy on May 30.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people suspected of stealing computers from an electronics store.

Property Crimes Unit investigators are seeking to identity two suspects who stole two bags full of Apple MacBooks from the Best Buy near the West Town Mall on May 30. The suspects left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

To report a tip, contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at http://easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.