Two TDOT contractors killed on I-40 in West TN; trooper injured

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — The westbound lanes of I-40 in Arlington are blocked following a crash that killed two Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors and left a state trooper injured.

The incident reportedly happened around 4 a.m. near mile marker 26 near Airline.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the two workers were struck and killed.

The trooper was injured when his patrol car was hit. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

WREG’s Melissa Moon reported that she saw multiple law enforcement officers on the scene and an 18-wheeler off the roadway. The THP confirmed that the tractor trailer was involved in the accident.

Early Wednesday morning, the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported that the eastbound lanes were closed and westbound lanes open, but around 5:30 a.m. stated that had been switched. The eastbound lanes were opened and the westbound lanes were closed near mile marker 26.

Nichole Lawrence with TDOT said I-40 westbound is being redirected at mile marker 28.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were both called to the scene.