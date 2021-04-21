Two teenage brothers found dead in Roane County home

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two brothers were found dead Tuesday.
District Attorney General Russell Johnson said two brothers, aged 17 and 19, were found dead in a home on Circle Drive near Caney Creek Road.
Johnson said an it is being investigated as a possible overdose and no foul play is suspected at this time.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released. The remains have been sent for autopsies.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.