Two teens hospitalized in Sevierville crash

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two teenagers have been hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Sevierville early Tuesday.

A 18-year old driver and 17-year old passenger were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center early Tuesday after a crash on West Main Street just before 2 a.m. The driver appeared at the scene to have life-threatening injuries. The extent of injuries to the passenger were unknown.

Sevierville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of West Main Street at approximately 1:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastbound lanes W Main from Blalocks to Enterprise blocked due to an injury wreck. Officers and emergency crews on scene. Please use caution or alternate route if possible. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) October 13, 2020

Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling west at a high rate of speed when it crossed over the median into the eastbound lanes and rolled over before coming to rest off the roadway.

Both eastbound lanes of West Main Street in the area of the crash were closed until about 6:30 a.m.

W Main St is back open — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) October 13, 2020

The identities of the driver and passenger are being withheld pending notification of family. The crash remains under investigation.