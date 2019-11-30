Two Tennessee State University grad students killed in a hit and run in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Police are searching for a man involved in a crash that killed two Tennessee State University students in South Nashville.

Metro Police say a pickup truck collided with a car. The impact sent the car through a fence and into a tree on a Walmart property. Witnesses say the truck was speeding and ran a red light.

The two people inside the care were killed and identified as grad students at TSU, one an international student from India.

Police are looking for the driver of the truck 26-year-old David Torres featured in the video above.

Police say he took off after the crash.