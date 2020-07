Two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin dies in spearfishing accident

Alex Pullin, of Australia, celebrates on the podium, after winning the final of the Men’s Snowboard Cross, during the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup at the Baqueira Beret ski station, Spain, Sunday, March 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Two-time world snowboard champion and Winter Olympian Alex Pullin has drowned while spearfishing on Australia’s Gold Coast.

A police spokesman said a 32-year-old man was unresponsive when taken from the water and died despite receiving CPR from lifeguards and emergency treatment from paramedics.

The accident happened at Palm Beach around 10:40 a.m. local time. Pullin had posted a picture of himself spearfishing on his Instagram account on June 26.

Pullin won gold medals in the snowboard cross event at the 2011 and 2013 world championships and was Australia’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Olympics.