Two TN residents arrested in N.C. after being found with car connected to AMBER Alert

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WATE) — Two Tennessee residents were arrested Friday by North Carolina law enforcement after authorities located a vehicle believed to be connected to an on-going Tennessee AMBER Alert investigation.

William McCloud, 33, and Angela Boswell, 42, were arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property. Both McCloud and Boswell are residents of Tennessee.

RELATED: UPDATE: Gray BMW linked to AMBER Alert located in Wilkes County, N.C.

According to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, on Friday, deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle involved in an AMBER Alert in the Shepherds Crossroads Community of Wilkes County.

The vehicle, a 2007 BMW, had also been reported stolen and was located and recovered. The occupants, William McCloud and Angela Boswell were arrested and charged.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the AMBER Alert and this investigation is on-going.

No further information is available at this time.

The TBI said late Friday night that at this time, no charges have been placed in connection to the AMBER Alert.

UPDATE: The gray BMW has been located in Wilkes County, NC, along with the individuals authorities were hoping to speak with. The investigation remains ongoing.



Evelyn Boswell is still missing.



Please continue to share her photo. Spot her? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/5hvZDb7iVD — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 22, 2020

MORE: 2 arrested after stolen car connected to disappearance of Tennessee girl found in Wilkes County

LATEST STORIES