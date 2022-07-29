KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s Moonshine Mountain Cookies announced their new “Cookie Monster” for the upcoming University of Tennessee football season.

With Vol’s football kicking off on September 1, the name image likeness deal that brought customers free cookies is coming back.

Last season, Moonshine Mountain Cookies partnered with Alontae Taylor, a Vols senior defensive back. If he made an interception, the Knoxville company gave two free cookies to anyone who stopped in after the game.

On Friday, the company announced they are partnering with senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman this season. If he catches two touchdown passes in any game this year, the company will give away two free cookies just like last year.

Last season, Tillman had 12 touchdowns with 1081 yards. He had the highest amount of receiving touchdowns and the second highest offense touchdowns. He was second only to Hendon Hooker with 31 passing touchdowns. With stats like that, Moonshine Mountain Cookies may be giving away quite a lot of cookies.

The promotion and NIL deal was referred to as “the best in the country” by ESPN and The Athletic. The announcement press release said that during the October broadcast of the Tennessee-South Carolina game on ESPN, the announcers devoured Moonshine Mountain Cookies in honor of the NIL campaign.