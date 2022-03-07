KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey said a man and a woman were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Monday after a shooting in New Market.

Deputies responded to report of a shooting at the intersection of Hinchey Hollow Rd and Flat Gap Rd in New Market.

Sheriff Coffey said based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting appears to be the result of a road rage incident and investigators believe the two victims shot each other.

Two people were transported to UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Their conditions have not yet been released.

An investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office remains ongoing.