KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two University of Tennessee, Knoxville faculty members have been selected to be Fulbright Scholars for the 2022-23 academic year. Neelam Chandra Poudyal and Kimberly Wolbers will both have the chance to go abroad and gain enhanced skills, new connections and greater understanding.

The Fulbright Program, managed by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the US Department of State, offers over 400 awards in more than 130 counties for U.S. citizens to teach, research or complete professional projects around the world. College and university faculty and administrators, artists, journalists, scientists, lawyers, independent scholars and others are eligible.

Neelam Chandra Poudyal (Photo via UT)

Poudyal, an associate professor in the Department of Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries, is heading to the Institute of Forestry on the Pokhara Campus of Tribhuvan University in Nepal. He plans on collaborating with the institute’s faculty to research ways to sustain the coexistence of humans and wildlife in the fringe areas of Nepal’s national parks. UT said the work can be applied to other protected areas.

“Human-wildlife conflict is an enduring issue for biodiversity conservation around the world,” said Poudyal. “By evaluating and disseminating knowledge about the decades-long experience of Nepal’s unique park revenue sharing program, which is not yet widely known in other countries, I expect to generate new knowledge from Nepal’s distinctive approach to inform human-wildlife conflict management around the world.”

He also plans to create workshops to train Institute of Forestry students on the best ways to write successful research grants and publish their work in peer-reviewed journals across the world.

Kimberly Wolbers (Photo via UT)

Wolbers, a professor of theory and practice in teacher education, will spend 10 months in Johannesburg, South Africa at the Centre for Deaf Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand. While there, she will help advise postgraduate students’ research, offer professional development to community schools, and teach two courses on writing and language instruction for Deaf students.

“I have an amazing opportunity to continue to grow as a researcher and educator who works in partnership with the Deaf community to advocate for accessible and equitable education for Deaf children,” said Wolbers.

UT says the center is one of Africa’s leading institutions for Deaf studies, and it works to foster equal opportunities through a teacher education program that is multilingual, multicultural and equity-minded. Its Deaf education programs have doubled in size over the past five years.

In addition to the two faculty members, 14 UT students receive Fulbright Awards. These students will have the opportunity to carry out their grant-funded work while they live, work and learn with people of their assigned host country.

“UT student scholars continue to establish our Volunteer community and university as a top institution for producing Fulbrighters and being a leader in higher education for study, research, and teaching,” said Amber Williams, vice provost for student success. “We are honored to celebrate these Vols as Fulbrighters and student scholars who exemplify the Volunteer spirit.”

Anita Voorhees, a 2019 graduate with Bachelor of Arts degrees in English and psychology, will be working as an English teaching assistant at an Italian secondary school in southern Italy. (Photo via UT)

Ashlyn Anderson, a senior with an interdisciplinary major in food security and public health nutrition through the College Scholars Program, is going to Mexico through the US–Mexico Commission for Educational and Cultural Exchange as an English teaching assistant. (Photo via UT)

Timothy Meidl, a senior studying ecology and evolutionary biology and philosophy, will be going to Taiwan on a Fulbright English teaching assistantship. (Photo via UT)

Gabriella Bellot, a senior majoring in political science with minors in English and journalism, will be working as an English teaching assistant at a local university in Colombia. (Photo via UT)

Hannah Geerlings, a second-year master’s student studying English, will be teaching English at a university in Romania while working on a research paper about public memory in Romanian museums. (Photo via UT)

Niamh Schumacher, a December 2021 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in food science, received a Fulbright English teaching assistantship in Rwanda. (Photo via UT)

Sara Burnette, a senior majoring in biology with a minor in public health, will be working as an English teaching assistant at a university in Mongolia. (Photo via UT)

Saylar Epperson, a senior majoring in political science with a concentration in law and court, received an English teaching assistantship and will be teaching at a local high school in Levoča, Slovakia. (Photo via UT)

Megan Engle, a senior majoring in English, political science, and French, will be going to Belgium to complete a master’s in political science. (Photo via UT)

Katherine Fulcher, a 2021 graduate with dual degrees in political science and Hispanic studies, will attend Radboud University in Nijmegen, Netherlands. (Photo via UT)

Juliana Upchurch, a senior studying reproductive health care from an interdisciplinary perspective through the College Scholars program, will be completing a master’s in the history and philosophy of medicine, science, and technology at the University of Toronto. (Photo via UT)

Hyunkyung Aileen Lee, who is pursuing a master’s in secondary education, hopes to gather materials and data on how to best serve communities of transient students whose education has been interrupted by war, immigration, refugee status, or other circumstances. (Photo via UT)

Cullen Sayegh, a 2019 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in architecture, will be attending graduate school at the Politecnico di Milano in Milan, Italy. (Photo via UT)

