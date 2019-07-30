Two vehicles stolen from Tazewell Speedway

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help after two different vehicles were stolen from the Tazewell Speedway over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office says a yellow 2004 Jeep Rubicon and a red 2007 Chevrolet 1500 were both taken.

The jeep’s tags are FA3344 and the Chevrolet’s tags are 146KDL. The vehicles were last seen parked at the speedway.

Anyone with any information about the thefts or where the vehicles could be should call the criminal investigations division of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-2501.

