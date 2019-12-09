Two Vols named to AP All-SEC first team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Tennessee Volunteers were selected amongst the SEC’s best Monday when they were named to the Associated Press’ All-SEC First Team.

Tennessee junior offensive lineman Trey Smith and senior defensive back Nigel Warrior were named to the AP’s All-Southeastern Conference football first team for the 2019 season, the conference announced Monday.

Smith garnered two SEC Offensive Linemen of the Week honors this season, including Week 11 against Missouri when quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw for the fourth-most passing yards in Tennessee history.

Smith was named to the All-SEC second team in 2017.

Tied for the SEC lead with four interceptions, Warrior has commanded UT’s secondary, adding 68 tackles to the ledger, the second-most on the team. Warrior was a Preseason All-SEC third-team selection by the coaches.