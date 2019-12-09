Two-year-old killed struck and killed Saturday in Rutledge after running into road

1  of  2
RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A two-year-old boy was struck and killed Saturday after police say he ran into a Grainger County road.

According to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling west on Indian Ridge Road around 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 when the child was struck and killed.

THP says the toddler’s mother was outside cleaning out her vehicle when the child ran into the roadway and was struck.

No citations have been issued and no charges have been filed.

