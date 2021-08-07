TWRA: 3-year-old dead after falling from boat on Tellico Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 3-year-old boy is dead after falling from a boat on Tellico Lake.

According to a release from the TWRA, this incident happened just before midnight on Tellico Lake when first responders were called to the scene for a report of CPR in progress for a 3-year-old child who fell from a boat.

The release states two adults from Madisonville and two juveniles were traveling from Sequoyah Landing Marina to Razor Landing where they were camping. When preparing their boat for anchoring, one of the adults realized the 3-year-old boy was missing. The adults immediately started calling and looking for the child. Others in the area heard the calls and came to help.

The child was found unresponsive in five feet of water. CPR was administered and the child was taken to Sweetwater Hospital where he later died.

An autopsy is scheduled by the Knoxville Forensic Center. The child was not wearing a lifejacket and the incident remains under investigation. There have been 15 boating-related fatalities in Tennessee this year.