TWRA annual goose roundup underway

If you’ve been out at the lake lately, you might have noticed some Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency agents herding geese.
That’s because it’s time for the annual goose roundup.
The TWRA shared this educational video to their Facebook page.
Agents say there are several reasons for the annual roundup, including population count and migratory patterns.
The
process consists of examining the geese, separating them by age and gender before
banding them on the leg so they are easier to identify in the future.
The birds are then released back to their homes.