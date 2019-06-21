TWRA annual goose roundup underway

If you’ve been out at the lake lately, you might have noticed some Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency agents herding geese.

That’s because it’s time for the annual goose roundup.

The TWRA shared this educational video to their Facebook page.

Goose Round-up 2019 Resident geese are banded each year on Tennessee waters in an effort to collect data and to provide those numbers to the U.S.Fish and Wildlife Service. It's work that benefits hunters and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. tnwildlife.org Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Thursday, June 20, 2019

Agents say there are several reasons for the annual roundup, including population count and migratory patterns.

The process consists of examining the geese, separating them by age and gender before banding them on the leg so they are easier to identify in the future.

The birds are then released back to their homes.