KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Boaters who operate safely on Tennessee waterways could be given free Chick-fil-A by boating officers on patrol, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared this week. A Chick-fil-A franchise owner in Blount County offered to provide the vouchers for the whole state.

TWRA says its agency partnered with Chick-fil-A to reward safe boaters across the state this summer. The vouchers for sweet treats will work at any Chick-fil-A in the country.

“If one of our boating officers notices you practicing safe boating, then you may receive a voucher for a free treat from any Chick-fil-A,” TWRA posted to its social media Wednesday night.

TWRA boating officer Jeff Roberson with Chick-fil-A franchise owner Frankie Turner in Blount County. (Photo: TWRA)

TWRA boating officer Jeff Roberson says the partnership with Chick-fil-A is a first for the agency; however, TWRA officers had historically given out free ice cream vouchers to safe boaters prior to the coronavirus pandemic, mainly for children wearing their life jackets.

“Throughout COVID we weren’t handing out any rewards (for health reasons) and the partnership we had then was no longer viable,” Roberson shared via email. “So I set out to find another company that was interested in partnering with TWRA to promote safe boating. I contacted Frankie Turner of Chick-fil-A. He is a local franchise owner in Blount County. He was very interested in the program. I was originally hoping to just find something for our local East Tennessee officers but Mr. Turner generously offered to provide vouchers for the whole state.”

What can boaters expect from TWRA officers while on the water?

Roberson says boaters can expect to be approached either at ramps, waterway access areas or on the lake by TWRA boating officers on patrol boats in order to receive a voucher.

“We typically do not stop a boat just to hand out vouchers but instead hand them out on normal boating stops and consensual encounters,” Roberson said.

The voucher program is specifically directed toward safe boating practices for children, but Roberson added that adults often receive a voucher for boating safely too, especially if wearing a life jacket even when not required by law.

State law requires children under 13 to wear a life jacket on a boat when on an open deck and underway.

Chick-fil-A is funding the voucher side of the program and all of the vouchers were donated to TWRA at no cost. TWRA is printing small envelopes that highlight the partnership and boating safety as well as distributing the vouchers inside the envelopes.

The Chick-fil-A vouchers are for a few sweet treats offered at the restaurant chain—for either the Chocolate Chunk Cookie or the Chocolate Fudge Brownie. These items usually cost a little less than $2 each, depending on the location.