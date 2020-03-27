TWRA, Claiborne Co. officials investigate Norris Lake boating incident

(WATE) — One man has been hospitalized and a woman had not yet been found following a boating incident Thursday on Norris Lake.

Authorities with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Claiborne County were investigating the boating incident.

The incident occurred near the Rock Harbor development on Norris Lake, according to TWRA spokesman Matt Cameron.

A male occupant was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and a female occupant had not been recovered at this time.

No further details were yet available.

