TWRA: First young sportsman deer hunt happening Oct. 31-Nov. 1, here’s what to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Wednesday that the first of two Tennessee young sportsman deer hunts for the 2020-21 season will be held the weekend of Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

Here’s what young hunters, and their adult supervisors, need to know before they venture out in search of deer.

Who can participate:

Youth ages 6-16 may participate.

What equipment can be used:

Participating youth can use gun, muzzleloader, or archery equipment.

Fluorescent orange must be worn.

Adult supervision:

Young sportsmen must be accompanied by a nonhunting adul t, 21 or older , who must remain in position to take immediate control of the hunting device.

, who must remain in position to take immediate control of the hunting device. The nonhunting adult must also comply with the fluorescent orange regulations as specified for legal hunters.

Multiple youth may be accompanied by a single qualifying adult.

Archery:

Archery season began in the state Sept. 26 and the first segment ends Oct. 30, the day prior to the opening of the young sportsman hunt.

The second segment of the archery-only season is Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6.

Muzzleloader/Archery:

Muzzleloader/archery season starts Nov. 7.

In Unit CWD (a county or area with positive chronic wasting disease deer), gun/muzzleloader/archery season begins Nov. 7. See details on TWRA’s website about CWD and the state’s management efforts.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recommends that all hunters obtain a 2020-21 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.

The guide lists license requirements, the counties and bag limits for each of the different deer management units.

The second young sportsman deer hunt for the season will occur in early January.

The guide is available below, as well as on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org, the TWRA App, and where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

