TWRA gives hunting safety tips in wake of accidental shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In wake of a hunting accident where a man was fatally shot after being mistaken for a deer, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is making sure that hunters are practicing safe hunting habits.

One big rule TWRA officials emphasize is to make sure to wear bright orange when you’re out hunting so that you can be easily spotted by other hunters.

“Anytime a hunter is hunting big game with a rifle or muzzleloader, they have to wear 500 square inches of flourescent orange on their tourso and their head simply for other hunters to be able to see them in the woods.” said TWRA Public Information Officer, Matt Cameron.

Another rule is to always know what you are shooting at.

Cameron says humans sometimes get mistaken for game due to hunters not double-checking the target.

TWRA says one thing that most hunting accidents have in common is that they are almost always preventable.

They say the 10 hunting commandments are a good set of rules to follow when hunting.

LATEST STORIES