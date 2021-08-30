TWRA: Hendersonville man 17th boating-related death on Tennessee waters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The body of a Hendersonville man was located Sunday night after he reportedly fell overboard from a boat near Nashville, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA responded to a drowning call at Rock Harbor Marina on the Cumberland River shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29. A report states the preliminary investigation indicated that an adult male was on the bow of a 33-foot vessel as it was approaching the fuel dock at Rock Harbor Marina before he fell overboard.

Metro Fire, Metro Police, OEM and TWRA responded and began a search of the area.

The body of a 52-year-old Hendersonville man was located in 30 feet of water and recovered by divers just after 7 p.m. TWRA said he was not wearing a lifejacket. This incident is the 17th boating-related death on Tennessee waters in 2021.