KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spring turkey season kicks off in Tennessee soon, and to help novice hunters learn more the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and the Three Rivers Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation are offering an Introduction to Turkey Hunting Class.

The class will be held at the TWRA regional office in Morristown on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. During the course, attendees will gain knowledge and skills to help them harvest a bearded turkey.

Topics explored will include turkey history, identification, basic biology, scouting, locating gobblers, gear, strategies and calling. Attendees will also get the opportunity to practice calling with experienced turkey hunters.

After the classroom session, the TWRA invites participants to pattern their shotguns at the Morristown Trap Range across the highway from the TWRA office. Patterning their guns will teach attendees their maximum range, and identify choke-load combinations that make it easier to hit and kill birds cleanly.

The class is free to attend and registration ends on March 12 at 12 p.m. To signup, visit gooutdoorstennessee.com/. For more information on turkey hunting in Tennessee, click here.