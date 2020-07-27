TWRA identifies victim from fatal boating accident in Watauga Lake

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) –The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has released the identity of the victim from Friday’s fatal boating accident on Watauga Lake.
Just before 7:30 Friday night, officers were called to Watauga Lake in Carter County for a report of a man struggling in the water.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency identified the victim as 52-year old Eric Jordan of North Carolina. They say Jordan jumped into the lake to help a dog that had jumped into the water.
He began struggling and someone from a nearby houseboat pulled him out. CPR was given but was unsuccessful.
