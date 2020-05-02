TWRA investigates fatal boating incident in Mooresburg

MOORESBURG (WATE) The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a fatal boating incident Saturday afternoon in Mooresburg.

It happened in Cherokee Lake at 2:45 p.m.

Edward McMillan, 71, of Gate City, Va, drowned after falling overboard from a small watercraft.

McMillan was fishing with a juvenile male onboard a 1993 14′ Gheenoe near the Quarryville boar ramp in Hawkins County.

According to witnesses, the boat was about 60 yards off the bank when it overturned sending both McMillan and the boy overboard.

The juvenile was able to pull McMillan to the shore although he didn’t survive.

Neither occupants were wearing a personal flotation device.

Hawkins County EMS, rescue squad and the sheriff’s office assisted TWRA in the incident.