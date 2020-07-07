TWRA: No boating fatalities, 11 BUI arrests over Independence Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced on Monday that no boating fatalities occurred over the 4th of July weekend.

According to a release from TWRA, the annual Operation Dry Water was held on its usual July 3-5.

Operation Dry Water is an enforcement campaign aimed at reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities on the water.

TWRA reports 11 BUI arrests over the course of July 3-5, with eight serious injuries from boating incidents across the state.

TWRA says five of the BUI arrests and five of the serious injuries came from Middle Tennessee.

