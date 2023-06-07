KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday, officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency got a chance to shop for fishing gear at an East Tennessee Academy Sports + Outdoors location.

The shopping spree was a surprise from the sporting goods company for TWRA and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation with $5,000 to shop ahead of the annual Tennessee Free Fishing Day on Saturday.

On top of the shopping spree funds, Academy Sports also donated an additional $10,000 in gift cards that will be given out by TWRA to young anglers during Free Fishing Day.

“Academy is proud to be the designated sponsor of Tennessee Free Fishing Day and excited for more community members to give the activity a try,” a news release from Academy Sports states.

TWRA officers shop at Academy Sports & Outdoors in Knoxville, Tenn. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Photo: WATE)

The TWRA provides the free day and week in hopes of increasing interest in fishing across the state. Several events related to the day can be found online.