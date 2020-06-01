TWRA relocates bear after damage to Gatlinburg home

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officials safely relocated what they called ‘a bad boy bear’ over the weekend after it damaged a Gatlinburg home.

TWRA released a video of wildlife officer releasing a 350-lb “bad boy bear” after it was captured in Gatlinburg over the weekend. The bear was relocated one hundred miles away to a southern area of Cherokee National Forest.

Officials say the bear ripped out vents and stonework from the foundation of a home in Gatlinburg and pulled down heating ducts.

Bears in the area have also entered cabins and vehicles in search of food, officials said in a post on Facebook.

