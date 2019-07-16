TWRA seeks invasive carp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said this week it is seeking invasive carp fish 9 inches or less from state waterways.

According to the agency, anglers who catch these type of carp – Bighead and Silver – need to send in photos or put them on ice and turn them in.

Photos can be emailed to ans.twra@tn.gov or call your local regional office.

The full instructions on how to identify the carp and what to do if you catch them can be found here on the agency’s Facebook post.

When submitting the carp, include the body of water from which the carp was caught, including the river mile and embayment name.

According to the agency’s web page on the invasive carp, many have been found in West and Middle Tennessee waterways.

TWRA is specifically seeking the Bighead Carp and Silver Carp, per its “Wanted” poster: