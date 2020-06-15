TWRA seize illegal walleye during traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency teamed up with Ohio Wildlife Officers to seize 28 bags of illegal frozen walleye fillets.
Ohio officers tipped off the TWRA about a suspect coming back to Tennessee with a large amount of illegal walleye.
TWRA officers confiscated the fish after setting up surveillance and performing a traffic stop.
Each bag contained fillets from three fish for a total of 84 fish.
The fish will remain frozen and returned to Ohio wildlife officers for evidence in their case.
