TWRA seize illegal walleye during traffic stop

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency teamed up with Ohio Wildlife Officers to seize 28 bags of illegal frozen walleye fillets.

Ohio officers tipped off the TWRA about a suspect coming back to Tennessee with a large amount of illegal walleye.

TWRA officers confiscated the fish after setting up surveillance and performing a traffic stop.
Each bag contained fillets from three fish for a total of 84 fish.

The fish will remain frozen and returned to Ohio wildlife officers for evidence in their case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter