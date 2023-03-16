Two White-tail bucks appear on a paved trail in East Tennessee, December 2022. (Photo: Tearsa Smith/WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Thursday shared the final deer harvest numbers for the 2022-23 season. The agency also broke down the numbers by county and how many of the white-tailed deer were bucks or doe.

None of the top five counties with reported deer harvest numbers were in East Tennessee; however, TWRA officials say it was “a great year with a record-breaking harvest!”

Those record-breaking harvest numbers stem from the fall-winter deer hunting season, which ran from late August 2022 to early January 2023. All harvested deer are required to be checked in with the TWRA.

Albino deer cannot be trapped, hunted or harvested by law.

The total number of deer harvested was 163,154. Of that number, 21,077 were harvested via archery; 24,309 via muzzleloader; and 117,768 via rifle. Fifty-eight percent of the harvested deer were male or bucks. The other 42% were female or doe.

The top five counties by total harvest numbers, according to TWRA, were Giles, Lawrence, Montgomery, Sumner, and Maury counties. All five of these counties are classified as part of TWRA’s “Unit L” of its White-tailed Deer Hunting Units list.

The other five counties of the Top 10 were Franklin, Henry, Wayne, Fayette and Hardeman counties.