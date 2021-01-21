TWRA: Trout fully grown and ready to be stocked

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Jan. 21, trout have been stocked for the second time into Fountain City Lake in Knoxville and Pistol Creek in Maryville, which is part of the Region 4 stocking locations for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

This is part of the trout stocking program, where TWRA biologists study the trout population every year and evaluate fishing regulations along with where re-stocking is necessary. The data collected will help further the management in the coming years.

Streams and rivers biologist, Sally Petre, says it’s important for people to be able to stay close to home and fish rather than having to travel and take a whole day to sit and fish when there is a chance of not catching many fish.

“We put 350 fish in each stocking just to provide opportunity for people to come and catch fish and enjoy the outdoors,” she says.

Maintaining the trout population is important to managing the streams and rivers in East Tennessee as there is a growing number of fishing opportunities.

TWRA grows these trout before releasing them into local streams and rivers. Sally says the fish for region four are grown at Buffalo Springs Hatchery.