TWRA urges boaters to use extra caution Labor Day Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Tennesseans prepare to enjoy the last unofficial weekend of the summer on the water, so are Tennessee Wildlife Resources agents.

Labor Day Weekend is the final major weekend of the 2020 boating season.

Matt Cameron, spokesperson for TWRA, said there have been 22 boating deaths in the state so far this year, which is an increase of 16 deaths from this same time last year.

Cameron said he doesn’t want to see any additional deaths this holiday weekend.

More boats will be on the water, and Cameron said that means more accidents are likely to happen if people don’t play it safe.

“We need boaters to socially distance if, you will. To keep a good safe distance from other boats out there. Not so much to avoid COVID, but to avoid a collision with another vessel,” Cameron said.

He said boating officers can easily see two types of violations from a distance: Children not wearing life vests and reckless behavior. Both can cause a boat driver to be stopped and/or cited.

Cameron said reckless behavior can include boating while intoxicated, speeding in a no-wake zone or even sitting on the wrong part of a moving boat, such as the front of a pontoon.

“Don’t have them sitting on seatbacks, don’t have them sitting on the transom or gunwale. The gunwale is the side of the boat…you cannot be riding on this going down the lake, because if you hit a wave and fall overboard, you could lose your life,” Cameron said.

He said the same for sitting on the front of a pontoon. Even though those boats don’t go very fast, a person falling off the front could get sucked into the propellers because of how pontoons are made.

Cameron said life vests are very important to wear and could be the reason someone survives a boating incident.

“It’s kind of like people who drive cars and say, ‘well I’ll put my seat belt on if I’m going to have an accident.’ Well, we all know accidents happen so fast you don’t have time to put a seat belt on or to put the life jacket on, so just wear it to begin with and it’s probably going to save your life,” Cameron said.

He said life vests are required for any child 12 years and younger while the boat is moving or unanchored.

Cameron said life vests are highly recommended for adults, even if the boat is sitting still.

“(Fishermen) wear it when they’re flying up and down the lake and that’s great because that’s when a lot of the accidents happen, but we also have people who just fall out of a boat when it’s sitting still. Some guys are trying to relieve themselves from the boat and they fall overboard and then they can’t get back in the boat,” Cameron said.

Cameron said life vests are especially important for people on paddle crafts, such as kayaks and paddleboards.

He said TWRA has noticed a lot more paddle crafts on the waterways within the last 10 years.

Due to the small size of those vessels, Cameron said they can tip over easily and drift away from the person.

He also said that people on paddle crafts need to use extra precautions because regular-sized boats aren’t looking for the kayaks or paddleboards on the water.

“Try to make yourself as visible as possible. Wear brightly colored bathing suits, swimsuits, and brightly colored life jackets. Anything you can do to make yourself stand out so the other boats in the area do that. And if you’re going to paddle, try to stay near the shoreline. Don’t paddle out right in the middle of a cove or a busy channel, especially on this busy holiday weekend,” Cameron said.

For those renting boats this weekend, Cameron said to take it slow and steady at first. Boats aren’t like vehicles, meaning it’s harder to adjust to a new boat you aren’t used to driving.

He said boat renters should also double check the boat has the proper safety equipment.

“Never assume that whoever rents that boat out took time to make sure there was enough life jackets on board, there was a tight fore? throwable device, which is the cushion or the ring buoy. Make sure it has a fire extinguisher in it, the registration is current,” Cameron said.