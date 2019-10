The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is telling hunters that plan on camping at the Chuck Swan Wildlife Management area to bring their own water.

Due to the drought conditions in East Tennessee, #hunters that plan on camping at #ChuckSwan need to plan on bringing their own water. Water is not available onsite. #tnwildlife pic.twitter.com/qQKbNxEyKn — TWRA (@tnwildlife) October 1, 2019

TWRA says water is not available on-site because of the dry conditions we are experiencing.