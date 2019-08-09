TWRA works search for missing swimmer near Cedar Creek Bridge

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and first responders are at the scene of the Cedar Creek Bridge on a report of a missing swimmer Friday afternoon.

According to TWRA spokesman Matthew Cameron, initial reports indicated someone jumped from the bridge – but new information suggests they jumped from a boat.

The male victim is missing.

Cameron telling WATE 6 On Your Side he will update when he gets new information.

