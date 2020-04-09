Tyler Perry buys pays for seniors’ groceries during senior hour at Kroger, Winn-Dixie stores

(CNN) — Some senior shoppers in Louisiana and Georgia got a Tyler Perry discount at the grocery store Wednesday morning.

The actor and producer covered the shoppers’ grocery bills at dozens of stores in Georgia and Louisiana. Perry picked up the tabs during the senior hour at Kroger and Winn-Dixie stores.

This is not the first act of kindness Perry has paid forward to help others in need.

Last year, Perry used his private plane to send supplies to hurricane survivors in the Bahamas.

Still, many seniors were in disbelief when they heard he picked up their bills.

“It was amazing to see their reactions,” said Suzanne Balaylock, who is a store manager at a Winn-Dixie. “Some people cried, which, of course, I’m very emotional so it made me tear up. Some people were like ‘This isn’t happening. How can this be happening, this is just amazing. Why would he do that?’”

Perry is a New Orleans native and he currently resides in Atlanta.

CNN Newsource contributed to this story.